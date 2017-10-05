Johnson Plenty With Plenty Of Motivation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You won’t find Lane Johnson on Instagram these days.

The offensive tackle has changed his approach to his critics as he looks to put behind a disappointing 2016 season.

Last year, Johnson missed ten games due to a suspension. It was a suspension which Johnson appealed but was still forced to miss most of the season. Johnson received a host of criticism and many believe his absence was a big reason why the Eagles struggled in the second half of the season.

This year, Johnson is playing with a chip on his shoulder and is blocking out the negativity from the world of social media.

“I just go play,” said Johnson. “I’m kind of immune to the B.S. and all the stuff I used to pay attention to on Twitter and when I had Instagram. I’ve just become immune to it. You see it so much even if you play good. There’s always some chatter.”

Johnson knows last year’s incident won’t go away even with a new season of football. Johnson is still reminded of what happened in 2016, which only adds fuel to the fire of the offensive tackle.

Johnson even has to deal with trash talking from opponents in addition to fans in stadiums away from the friendly confines of the Linc.

“I get that pretty much every game,” Johnson said. “If I don’t hear it from the fans, it will be a player chirping. I don’t mind it. If that’s what gets them going, just know that they’ve got to face me the whole game. I’ll show up.”

Johnson has plenty of self-motivation, but the man playing at the other tackle position for the Eagles is also lighting a fire under Johnson. Jason Peters continues to play well for the Eagles and Johnson is impressed with how the longtime standout continues to beat Father Time.

“I just try to match J.P.’s intensity,” said Johnson. “He’s a Hall of Famer. People are chirping that he’s getting old. He takes that to heart and he’s playing the best in his career, so he’s silencing his doubters. I use him as motivation.”

Johnson has vowed what happened in 2016 will not happen again. A full 16 games of Johnson at tackle will give the Eagles a better chance to win every Sunday.

Johnson is taking a different approach to his situation. He is hoping his play on the field will do the talking for him.

“People question my ability to play this game,” Johnson said. “They question if I’m any good. I want them to be able to look at the film and have no questions about it. I feel like I’m the best I’ve been as a pro. I play angry. I feel misunderstood. People really don’t know what went on.”