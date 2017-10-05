Joel Embiid Participates In 5-On-5 Action

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More good news for Sixers fans!
Related: Ben Simmons With Near Triple-Double In Preseason Debut
Joel Embiid participated in full-court five-on-five action for the first time since undergoing successful minor arthroscopic surgery on March 24th.
The Sixers opened the preseason on Wednesday night. Embiid did not play and is not expected to play in the team’s second preseason game on Friday against the Celtics.
94WIP’s Howard Eskin reports that Embiid says there is “no question” he will be ready for the season opener on Wednesday, October 18th.