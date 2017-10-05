Merriam-Webster Adds ‘Jawn’ To The Dictionary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dictionary has a new word and Philadelphia can be proud because the new word is unique to Philly.
We’re talking about “jawn.” Merriam-Webster describes it as “the Philadelphia all-purpose noun.”
Philadelphia, this jawn’s for you. https://t.co/e9Ux87wkA4
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 4, 2017
Of course, we know “jawn” can refer to just about anything.
After getting the news, the city of Philadelphia tweeted out.
“We don’t need a dictionary telling us what we already know to be true… Jawn is a versatile jawn.”
We don’t need a dictionary telling us what we already know to be true: Jawn is a versatile jawn. https://t.co/M5VltwAjlY
— City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) October 4, 2017
And the new addition to the dictionary seems to have the support of higher-learning, with the University of Pennsylvania tweeting, “We accept this jawn.”
We accept this jawn. https://t.co/dMBZs1brGT
— Penn (@Penn) October 5, 2017
It seems like we’re all in consensus.