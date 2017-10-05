Merriam-Webster Adds ‘Jawn’ To The Dictionary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dictionary has a new word and Philadelphia can be proud because the new word is unique to Philly.

We’re talking about “jawn.” Merriam-Webster describes it as “the Philadelphia all-purpose noun.”

Of course, we know “jawn” can refer to just about anything.

After getting the news, the city of Philadelphia tweeted out.

“We don’t need a dictionary telling us what we already know to be true… Jawn is a versatile jawn.”

And the new addition to the dictionary seems to have the support of higher-learning, with the University of Pennsylvania tweeting, “We accept this jawn.”

It seems like we’re all in consensus.