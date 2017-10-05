Grizzlies Coach: ‘They’re Not Talking About Ben Simmons Enough’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons dazzled in his first NBA action on Wednesday.

In 22 minutes of work, the 6’10”, 21-year-old Sixers point guard tallied 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists catching the attention of Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale.

David Fizdale on Ben Simmons: "I don't want to see that for the next 15 years." #Sixers (📹 https://t.co/SLnJXFzNTN) pic.twitter.com/8UK8q8LhfF — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 5, 2017

“Oh my God. I don’t want to see that for the next 15 years,” Fizdale said via reddit.com. “That kid — they’re not talking about him enough. The way he moves with the ball, his ability to see the floor, the way he can get places on the floor. Once he gets confidence in his shot and you really got a close out on him to the three — wow. He’s a big time talent.”

6 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds in 21 minutes. @BenSimmons25 is here. pic.twitter.com/p7GVoUThoY — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 5, 2017

The Grizzlies beat the Sixers 110-89 in the preseason opener, but all eyes were on Simmons. It was his first NBA game, as the 2016 No. 1 overall pick missed his entire first season after breaking a bone in his foot.