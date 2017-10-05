Employers Offer Advice On How To Prepare For A Job Fair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– An old school approach in maneuvering through career fairs, as would be employees try to pull ahead of the competition.

Thursday’s career fair at Drexel University gave students a chance to have actual face time with more than 250 potential employers, something that’s fleeting in the internet age when first impressions are often made online.

Nicole Dalberto with career services at Drexel says there are some basic things everyone should do at a career fair to help make that all important first impression a good one.

“Candidates should absolutely have as many copies of their resume as possible. It’s a strong representation of themselves on paper, so that the employer has a great takeaway. Candidates also want to have a pitch, an ability to share about themselves, what is most relevant for the employer to know,” said Dalberto.

Dave Curci with Comcast business came to the career fair to recruit potential employees.

He says when going to a job fair attendees should research the companies they have an interest in, come with a smile and show you have a genuine interest in the job you’re going after.

“Some do’s are definitely to ask a lot of questions, any employer is going to love when you ask questions about their business and what their organizations are like. I would say some don’t’s would be, don’t pigeon hold yourself to talk just about your major,” said Curci.

Employers say people going to job fairs should keep in mind the old “dress for the job you want” adage because it still stands true.