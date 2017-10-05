Ben Simmons With Near Triple-Double In Preseason Debut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The crowd was large and the energy was high, as (most of ) the new-look Sixers took the floor for the first time in 2017.
It was just a preseason game in the record books, but for Philadelphia, it marked the debut of Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz — the turn of another page of the process.
Simmons, in his first five-on-five real basketball game since March 12th, 2016, came out of the gate making plays all over the court.
In 22 minutes of work, Simmons tallied 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 impressive assists. On the negative side, Simmons shot just 2-8 from the field and did not attempt a jumper.
Fultz, on the other hand, struggled. He shot just 2-13 from the field and 0-3 from three.
Regardless, the process took a step forward on Wednesday night.