Ben Simmons With Near Triple-Double In Preseason Debut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The crowd was large and the energy was high, as (most of ) the new-look Sixers took the floor for the first time in 2017.

It was just a preseason game in the record books, but for Philadelphia, it marked the debut of Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz — the turn of another page of the process.

Simmons, in his first five-on-five real basketball game since March 12th, 2016, came out of the gate making plays all over the court.

First four Sixers scoring plays:

-Fultz assist to Simmons

-Simmons transition layup

-Redick 3 on Simmons assist

-Holmes oop from Simmons — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 4, 2017

Fultz to Simmons and we're off! — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) October 4, 2017

The game comes so natural to Simmons. Doesn't force anything. It's so easy for him. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) October 4, 2017

In 22 minutes of work, Simmons tallied 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 impressive assists. On the negative side, Simmons shot just 2-8 from the field and did not attempt a jumper.

4 PTS / 5 ASTS / 2 REBS / 9 MINS Pretty good start for @BenSimmons25 pic.twitter.com/nvxQRkkXYD — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 4, 2017

Fultz, on the other hand, struggled. He shot just 2-13 from the field and 0-3 from three.

Regardless, the process took a step forward on Wednesday night.

