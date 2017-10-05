NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas For Month Of October

CBS Local  Applebee’s is showing appreciation for local neighborhoods by offering $1 margaritas.

“Dollaritas” will be available from open to close every day in October.

The drinks will be served on the rocks.

It’s part of the restaurant’s month-long “neighborhood appreciation” celebration.

In a press release Applebee’s says:

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

