Tropics Remaining Active With 14th Named Storm Of The Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 to November 30, but usually as we head into the month of October we start to turn our attention away from the tropics and start to focus on long-range forecasts for the winter time.

However, Mother Nature is reminding us that she still has Summer and Hurricane Season on the brain as we now have our 14th named storm of the year, Nate. Tropical Storm Nate was officially named this morning, barely cracking into the range of winds needed to become a named Tropical system, at 40MPH.

Right now it is forecasted to track to the north and west at first interacting with Nicaragua and Honduras in Central America where it could be weakened enough to once more become a Tropical Depression. As it then works its way back out over warm open water of the SW Caribbean Sea we could see rapid re-intensification, meaning it could once again become a Tropical Storm and possibly even a Hurricane before affecting the Gulf Coast of the U.S.

Right now the forecast is too wide open to know exactly where it will make landfall, but we do know that it is very likely at this point that it will strike the Gulf Coast of the U.S. towards the end of the weekend. At this point though, some good news is the fact that areas along the west coast of Florida as well as the Texan Gulf Coast should miss out on any effects from this system. Eventually, it will move far enough north that we could see an influx of tropical moisture into the Delaware Valley and Philly areas, allowing for showers and very warm temperatures all the way into the middle of next week.

While tonight could be a little cloudy and possibly not the greatest night for a viewing party, it is the Harvest Moon. If you are able to get a break in the clouds head outside and check it out.

Have a great Thursday everyone!