Man Arrested For Allegedly Taking Upskirt Photo Of Woman In Walmart

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – A man has been arrested after police say he took an upskirt picture of a woman inside a Turnersville Walmart.
Police say a woman texted her friend when she noticed the suspect following her around the store.
At one point during the encounter, police say the victim heard a camera shutter and turned to find the suspect with his phone under her skirt.
“She confronted him – he looked at the photo, showed no remorse or concern and walked away before running to the parking lot,” said police in a news release.
The man, who police have not yet identified, has since been arrested.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call police at 856-589-0330.
