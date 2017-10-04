Democratic Candidate For City Controller Receives Prestigious National Endorsement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Democratic candidate for city controller has received an endorsement from a national Political Action Committee.

Rebecca Rhynhart is the only state or local candidate in Pennsylvania to be endorsed by Emily’s List, a PAC devoted to electing women to public office. A senior director cited Rhynhart’s unwavering commitment to make government work for all. Rhynhart called the endorsement an honor.

Are Philadelphia’s Sidewalk Cafes Overstepping Their Bounds?

“They’re looking at who they think are emerging women leaders and will bring value not only to women but to all members of their communities,” she said. “So I’m just really honored to have them as a partner.”

Dozens Rally In Center City To Relieve, Rebuild Puerto Rico

Rhynhart has not received any contributions, yet, from the PAC, but she raised $132,000 over the summer, after upsetting three-term incumbent Alan Butkovitz in the Democratic primary.

She faces Republican Mike Tomlinson in a lopsided race for the general election.