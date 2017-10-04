Pennsylvania Budget Chaos Continues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — What started out as a week of promise that a resolution to Pennsylvania’s months-long budget impasse took unexpected turns Wednesday.

The day began with a state hotel tax teed up in the House ready for a vote as lawmakers tangle over how to fully fund the state budget. But instead, when the House gaveled into session, supporters of a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling invoked a parliamentary procedure intended to force a shale bill out of committee and on to the floor. One of the supporters is Republican Kate Harper of Montgomery County.

“It is well past time that we bring to the floor for a debate the issue of a severance tax,” Harper said. “It’s time!”

After heated debate, the parliamentary move failed.

Meanwhile, Governor Tom Wolf – saying he’s had enough of games – says he will seek to raise badly needed cash by securitizing profits of the state liquor system. Wolf says that move will raise $1.25 billion.