Prosecutors: Man Posted Sexually Explicit Photos, Videos Of 15-Year-Old Girl On Porn Site

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to coercing a teenager in Delaware to send him explicit photos and videos.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a statement that 25-year-old Justin Gulisano of Newark, New Jersey, entered the plea Monday in federal court in Delaware.

Prosecutors say Gulisano met a 15-year-old girl online and asked for sexually explicit videos and photos. Authorities say the girl provided the videos and Gulisano posted them on a pornography website.

Prosecutors say when the girl refused to provide more videos, Gulisano threatened to share the videos with the girl’s brother, and threatened her life.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

