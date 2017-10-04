Prosecutors: Man Posted Sexually Explicit Photos, Videos Of 15-Year-Old Girl On Porn Site

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to coercing a teenager in Delaware to send him explicit photos and videos.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a statement that 25-year-old Justin Gulisano of Newark, New Jersey, entered the plea Monday in federal court in Delaware.
Prosecutors say Gulisano met a 15-year-old girl online and asked for sexually explicit videos and photos. Authorities say the girl provided the videos and Gulisano posted them on a pornography website.
Prosecutors say when the girl refused to provide more videos, Gulisano threatened to share the videos with the girl’s brother, and threatened her life.
