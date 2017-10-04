Alleged Liberian War Criminal Living In Delaware County On Trial For Immigration Fraud

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man living in Delaware County has been charged with immigration fraud and perjury.

Federal authorities say he took part in genocide during a decade-long civil war in the African country of Liberia.

Authorities say accused war criminal Mohammed Jabbateh lied on his immigration application when he stated that he had never engaged in genocide.

On the 14th floor of the federal courthouse, chilling tales flow from the witness stand of torture, murder, rape and cannibalism.

Jabbateh is on trial for failing to disclose a towering list of alleged war crimes when he sought asylum to the United States 19 years ago.

Known as “Jungle Jabba,” federal prosecutors say he was a former commander in a Liberian militia.

Jabbateh is seen posing with children who fought in his militia, a violent group that prosecutors say publicly raped, maimed and killed civilians.

A woman on the stand pointed Jabbateh out after seeing a picture, telling a jury he fatally shot her pregnant sister, and later tortured and raped her.

Jabbateh, after failing to disclose his associations, settled here in East Lansdowne, Delaware County.

He’s been in federal custody for a year.