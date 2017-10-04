Woman Charged With Beating Boyfriend To Death With Frying Pans

By David Madden

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden woman is facing murder charges in the beating of her boyfriend last month.

It was Labor Day weekend when police in Woodlynne, Camden County were called to a convenience market on Mount Ephraim Avenue.

Jason Lewis, 35, was conscious, but bleeding from the head after he said he had been beaten by his girlfriend with a pair of frying pans, according to the Camden County Prosecutor.

The woman, 31-year-old Maleia Cole, fled to her home about a block away.

Lewis later underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries last week.

Cole was apprehended without incident after being charged with murder, and awaits a pre-trial detention hearing.

