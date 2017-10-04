Jill Scott, LaBelle Among Philadelphia Music Alliance’s 2017 Walk Of Fame Honorees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Music Alliance’s “Walk of Fame” consists of more than 100 bronze plaques embedded in the sidewalk along Broad Street’s Avenue of the Arts. Several markers were added Wednesday to celebrate those who made Philly an active music city.

Among the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame honorees this year were Sister Sledge, Jill Scott and the three members of LaBelle

Pattie LaBelle took time out to talk with KYW Newsradio at the plaque dedication ceremony.

“I listen to you all the time,” Labelle said. (Singing: K-Y-W, Newsradio….)

.@MsPattiPatti stops to sing @KYWNewsradio jingle @PMAwalk "Walk of Fame along Broad Street today. The 3 members of "Labelle" honored. pic.twitter.com/k0Hl3vCFEW — John McDevittt (@JohnMcDevittKYW) October 4, 2017

So how does it feel to be honored?

“I feel blessed, honored and happy that the three of us were honored today,” she said. “because we have been together for so many years, and for Philadelphia to honor us, it’s a blessing. Because Philadelphia doesn’t love everybody. Thank God they love us.”

Other honorees included McFadden & Whitehead, Soul Survivors, Joe Nicolo and Chris Schwartz of Ruffhouse Records, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and DJ Bob Pantano.

The plaques honor Philadelphia area musicians and music professionals who have made a significant contribution to the world of music.