Chances Of Hitting A Deer In Pennsylvania Have Increased

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keep your eyes on the road and watch out driving through Pennsylvania, your chances of hitting a deer are getting worse.

According to a survey from State Farm, Pennsylvania drivers now have a 1 in 63 chance of hitting a deer on the roadway this year. That’s up from 1 in 70 last year.

The survey ranks Pennsylvania third in the nation for deer-related crashes, behind West Virginia and Montana.

“Motorists need to be really extra alert and cautious during dusk and dawn so between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.,” said Bob Kent, with PennDOT.

Last year 12 people were killed in crashes involving deer, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT advises flashing high beams or using your car’s horn if it’s safe to deter a crossing deer.

“If an impact with a deer is imminent, use your breaks do not swerve. Swerving not only confuses the deer but in addition can put the motorist in harm’s way,” said Kent.

So what if you’ve hit one?

According to State Farm, move your vehicle to a safe place, call the police, document the incident if you can, be sure to stay away from the animal, contact your insurance agent and do not assume your vehicle is safe to drive.

If meat is something you value, the Pennsylvania Game Commission does allow Pennsylvania drivers to keep the deer. Officials ask that if you hit a buck surrender the head and antlers.

The chances of hitting a deer also rose for New Jersey drivers, ranking from 36 to 34th in the country.