Kim Guadagno: If I Can’t Lower Property Taxes, I Won’t Run Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the New Jersey gubernatorial race heats up, Republican candidate Kim Guadagno promises she will not run for re-election if she can’t lower property taxes.

Guadagno told The Rich Zeoli Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that “the number one problem facing my residents today is property taxes, and I’m going to address it or not run again.”

She went on to explain her plan.

“The very first thing we have to do is help those that are in danger of leaving the state of New Jersey or losing there homes. I have a 5 percent plan that I call the circuit breaker, where you never have to pay more than 5 percent of your household income for school property taxes.”

Guadagno also discussed her plan to lure Amazon’s second world headquarters to New Jersey.

“We can bring Amazon here, if we have tax credits. All the states that do would be cleaning our clock.”

The New Jersey gubernatorial election is on Nov. 7.