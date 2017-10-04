BREAKING: Woman Abducted, Raped At Bucks County Park, Police Say

Flyers Open Season Tonight in San Jose

By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will open their 2017-18 regular season tonight in San Jose, skating with the Sharks.

This will be the first of four straight on the road to open the campaign for Philadelphia. This trip will also take them to Los Angeles, Anaheim and Nashville.

Related: 3 Things About Flyers’ Season Opener

Youth will be served for the Flyers this season as five players have made the opening night roster. At the top of that list is forward Nolan Patrick who was the #2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

It would appear that defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will be ready to play tonight after suffering an upper body injury in the final preseason game.

The Flyers finished sixth in the eight-team Metropolitan Division last year with 88 points. They went 3-2-3 this preseason.

Last year the Flyers and Sharks split their two meetings. The Flyers lost in San Jose in late December, but then beat the Sharks in overtime in February at the Center.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about tonight’s season opener.

More from Matt Leon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch