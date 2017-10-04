Flyers Open Season Tonight in San Jose

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will open their 2017-18 regular season tonight in San Jose, skating with the Sharks.

This will be the first of four straight on the road to open the campaign for Philadelphia. This trip will also take them to Los Angeles, Anaheim and Nashville.

Youth will be served for the Flyers this season as five players have made the opening night roster. At the top of that list is forward Nolan Patrick who was the #2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

It would appear that defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will be ready to play tonight after suffering an upper body injury in the final preseason game.

The Flyers finished sixth in the eight-team Metropolitan Division last year with 88 points. They went 3-2-3 this preseason.

Last year the Flyers and Sharks split their two meetings. The Flyers lost in San Jose in late December, but then beat the Sharks in overtime in February at the Center.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about tonight’s season opener.