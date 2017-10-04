Day Care Worker Accused Of Breaking 11-Month-Old Girl’s Leg

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware woman has turned herself in after authorities say she assaulted an 11-month-old infant under her care.

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 27 at Happy Kids Academy located at 273 Old Baltimore Pike in Newark.

Police say Amber R. Worthy, 31, of New Castle, submitted an incident report 40 minutes after attending to an 11-month-old. The report was submitted to the facility’s director advising her that while re-positioning the infant she heard a crack in her foot.

According to investigators, Worthy was allegedly trying to get the infant to go to sleep and “repeatedly hit the infant victim on the back and buttocks and aggressively re-positioned her multiple times.”

Worthy also repeatedly shook the victim’s legs and at one point intentionally twisted her right leg, police said.

The infant was treated at the hospital where doctor’s day the 11-month-old suffered a fractured tibia.

On Oct. 4, Worthy turned herself in at Delaware State Police where she’s now facing child abuse charges. She was released on $20,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 302-365-8411.