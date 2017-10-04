BREAKING: Woman Abducted, Raped At Bucks County Park, Police Say

Police: Woman Abducted, Raped At Bucks County Park

Filed Under: Pennsylvania State Police

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a woman was abducted and raped at a state park in Bucks County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the woman says she was at the Lake Nockamixon State Park fishing pier on Monday evening when two men forced her into a vehicle.

Police say the woman was then taken to another area of the park where the rape occurred.

The alleged incident happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The first suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white man, between the ages of 20 and 25, with a normal build, short brown hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing a black v-neck t-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 tall white man, between the ages of 20 and 25, with a normal build, short blonde hair and a small mustache. He was wearing a red Under Armour t-shirt that had Under Armour spelled out in white lettering, baggy blue jeans and a red and gray snapback-styled hat.

Police say the vehicle the woman was forced into is believed to a silver four-door Honda Civic.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin Station at 215-249-9191.

