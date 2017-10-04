Bucks County Man Jailed For Murder As Juvenile Argues For New Sentence

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man who has been in prison for nearly four decades since pleading guilty to a 1978 murder is back in court arguing for a new sentence. The hearing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

The defendant, 56-year-old John Lekke, took the stand and — on direct examination — highlighted activities he’s been involved with in prison, like community college classes, and charity fundraisers. The defense is trying to show that in his 39 years behind bars, Lekke has been a model prisoner.

Lekke pleaded guilty as a 17-year-old to murder, and was given a mandatory life in prison sentence.

But now these re-sentencing proceedings, after the US Supreme Court determined mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Prosecutors say Lekke’s crime was horrific. He recalled from the stand the day he and Robert Buli beat Diane Goeke to death. Lekke testified that they killed Goeke because Buli was worried she was going to tell his parents she was pregnant with his child for a second time.