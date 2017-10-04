Police Arrest 2 Men Allegedly Involved In ATM Skimming Theft Ring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men believed to be involved in an ATM skimming theft ring in Pennsylvania were arrested in New York City on Wednesday, according to the Abington Police Department.

On September 19, 2017, Abington police were made aware that between August 11 and August 26, 2017, on eight separate days, a skimming device was placed on the ATM at the Citizen’s Bank, 1359 Old York Rd.

Investigators say the device would duplicate the account information from the card’s magnetic strip, and a small camera would capture the PIN input. During this time, 182 customers had their debit card information compromised.

Similar devices were found on ATMs at the following locations:

Beneficial Bank, 1601 The Fairway, in the Jenkintown section of Abington

Citizen’s Bank, 1919 Easton Rd., in the Willow Grove section of Abington

ATMs in Upper Moreland Township, Springfield Township, and Cheltenham Township

Police in New York City were also investigating a similar pattern of ATM skimming incidents which led Pennsylvania authorities to the arrest of two suspects.

After executing a search warrant at two apartments in Queens, New York on Wednesday, police arrested Bogdan Gheorghe Stoica, 36, of New York and Janos Mihalka, 36, of New York.

During the search, police say they recovered approximately $16,000 cash, several hundred VISA and other store gift cards, and equipment and supplies used to manufacture their own skimming devices.

Both Stoica and Mihalka are currently being held in New York.

A Montgomery County warrant was filed, charging both suspects with 761 counts of access device fraud, and 184 counts of identity theft.