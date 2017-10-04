3 Things About Flyers’ Season Opener

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers finished last season with 88 points and missed the postseason.

After making minimal changes during the offseason, the expectations aren’t too high for the Fly guys in 2017-18. However, with the addition of a handful of rookies and the potential growth of some of the young guys, there is optimism surrounding the direction of the franchise behind Ron Hextall.

Here are three things to know for tonight’s season opener at the San Jose Sharks.

 

3. Rookies, Rookies, Rookies

 

Nolan Patrick

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 26: Nolan Patrick #64 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New York Rangers during a preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center on September 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The last time the Flyers had four or more rookies play in season opener was when Eric Lindros made his debut during the 1992-93 season. That’s a good sign because the Flyers could have five rookies dress on Wednesday, including No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick. Robert Hagg, Taylor Leier, Samuel Morin, and Travis Sanheim are the other four.

2. Shayne Gostisbehere Breakout?

 

Shayne Gostisbehere

Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Gostisbehere struggled last season after an incredible rookie campaign. Ghost tallied 39 points and was a minus-21 in 76 games last year. This presaeason, Ghost led the NHL with 22 shots on goal. The Flyers are expecting big things from the third year defenseman.

1. New line, who dis?

 

Claude Giroux

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 26: Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New York Rangers during a preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center on September 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Sean Couturier is currently the Flyers’ first line center, and that’s slightly concerning. Claude Giroux will try playing on the wing alongside Coots and Jake Voracek, on the Flyers’ top line.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch