3 Things About Flyers’ Season Opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers finished last season with 88 points and missed the postseason.

After making minimal changes during the offseason, the expectations aren’t too high for the Fly guys in 2017-18. However, with the addition of a handful of rookies and the potential growth of some of the young guys, there is optimism surrounding the direction of the franchise behind Ron Hextall.

Here are three things to know for tonight’s season opener at the San Jose Sharks.

3. Rookies, Rookies, Rookies

The last time the Flyers had four or more rookies play in season opener was when Eric Lindros made his debut during the 1992-93 season. That’s a good sign because the Flyers could have five rookies dress on Wednesday, including No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick. Robert Hagg, Taylor Leier, Samuel Morin, and Travis Sanheim are the other four.

2. Shayne Gostisbehere Breakout?

Gostisbehere struggled last season after an incredible rookie campaign. Ghost tallied 39 points and was a minus-21 in 76 games last year. This presaeason, Ghost led the NHL with 22 shots on goal. The Flyers are expecting big things from the third year defenseman.

1. New line, who dis?

Sean Couturier is currently the Flyers’ first line center, and that’s slightly concerning. Claude Giroux will try playing on the wing alongside Coots and Jake Voracek, on the Flyers’ top line.