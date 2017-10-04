Police: One-Armed Woman Fails In Bank Robbery Try

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Police say a one-armed woman tried to rob a Pennsylvania bank.
East McKeesport police say 51-year-old Wanda Irvin entered the Key Bank branch about 4 p.m. Tuesday armed with a knife and demanded money. When the teller refused, police say Irvin ran out of the bank and drove away.
Police say a witness got Irvin’s license plate, which they tracked to her home where they found a knife in her purse.
Online court records showed she is in custody at the Allegheny County jail on charges of robbery, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
