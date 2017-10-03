NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 10.03.17

By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Brendan Kelly, Carson Wentz, Glen Kessler, Gov. John Kasich, Jimmy Kimmel, Las Vegas, Rep. Paul Ryan, Sen. Kristen Gillabrand

3pm- In the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has decided not hold a vote on a bill intended to deregulate gun suppressors. 

3:20pm- Brendan Kelly, a 21 year old Marine, is credited with saving the life of Rene Cesario, a girl he met hours earlier, during the shooting in Las Vegas. 

3:25pm- Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted that “the world needs Jesus in a bad way” following the shooting in Las Vegas. Some people on social media used the tweet as an opportunity to criticize the QB for his Christian faith.

3:45pm- According to reports, Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock sent tens of thousands of dollars overseas.

4:05pm- Last night, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert used their late night show monologues to argue he merits of increased gun control laws.

5pm- Firearm fact check? According to Washington Post journalist Glenn Kessler, Sen. Kristen Gillabrand is incorrect when she states, “[w]hen someone gets shot by a gun with a silencer, it’s quiet.”

5:25pm- On MSNBC, former FBI agent Manny Gomez incorrectly claimed that hunters are in favor of gun suppressors so that deer are unable to hear the shot.

5:45pm- While speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN, Gov. John Kasich claimed that he would leave the Republican Party if it isn’t soon fixed to his liking. 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Enter Today
Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch