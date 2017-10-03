WATCH LIVE: Michelle Obama Speaks At Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Funeral Director Accused Of Taking Photos Facing New Charges

Filed Under: East Stroudsburg, Talkers

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania funeral director already facing charges of taking photos with corpses to gross out her friends and relatives is facing new charges of evidence tampering.

The Monroe County district attorney’s office alleges Angeliegha Stewart deleted four images from her Google photos account during an ongoing investigation. Prosecutors say two of the photos were selfies with bodies in the background and two were of the faces of dead people.

Funeral Director Allegedly Took Pictures Of Corpses To ‘Gross Out’ Family, Friends

Stewart previously was charged with abuse of a corpse and marijuana possession.

Defense attorney Corey Kolcharno calls the charges “completely baseless.” He said Tuesday the charges “appear to be the result of a targeted investigation.”

The Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg has said it is “disappointed” by the allegations and is cooperating with authorities.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Enter Today
Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch