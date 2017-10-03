Psychologist: Tragedies Like Las Vegas Shooting Can Interfere With People’s Work, Relationships

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Las Vegas mass shooting has caused a wide variety of emotions from people directly impacted and for those around the country who are horrified at the carnage.

Psychologists say it’s normal for people to react emotionally to what happened in Las Vegas.

It can impact everything from interfering with sleep and work to relationships.

These types of tragedies can leave people feeling anxiety, fear, anger and confusion all at the same time. Psychologists say it’s important to acknowledge these feelings are common and talk about them.

“Find a trusted friend or family member that you can share your feelings with. If your parents are caregivers absolutely, positively talk to your child about what’s been going on,” said Dr. Robin Gurwitch.

Taking a break from the stories and images which can be overwhelming can help with coping.

Experts also recommend doing things you enjoy like going for a walk, playing with children or pets, and reaching out to help others can make a difference.

“That actually builds our own resilience or our own ability to bounce back and move forward,” said Gurwitch. “Donating blood in your community, or it could be something like sending a letter to first responders.”

Psychologists say if your fear becomes overwhelming you may need to seek a professional.

“If you find yourself not willing to go to the mall, or go to a music festival or a sporting event, or any kind of thing that you used to enjoy at one time, that should be a really red flag for you to say, ‘Hey, I recognize it,’” said Gurwitch. “And it takes an act of strength and courage to reach out and ask for help.”

Experts say making a family plan about safety and security is a good idea, but to not let that stop you from living your daily life.

Experts also say dealing with grief and shock can be a long process and there can be many ups and downs along the way.

People who are suffering shouldn’t expect to feel better right away.