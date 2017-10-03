Philly School District Celebrates Small Bump In Student Test Scores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia and the school district celebrated Tuesday incremental gains on state test sores.

Superintendent William Hite led students at McMichael Elementary School in Mantua in a cheer to mark the news that PSSA and Keystone scores were up — one percent district-wide in PSSA reading and math.

McMichael’s scores were up seven percent and principal Brian Wallace credits the city’s early literacy push.

“Making sure that we are able to narrow and find out what the gaps are in instructions and fill them in, so that every student will be able to perform,” said Wallace.

Overall, though, only 33 percent of Philadelphia students were proficient in PSSA reading and 19 percent in math. Hite acknowledges that, saying that’s why the emphasis on literacy needs to continue.

“This is work that is hard and it takes time and that we must be committed to over a matter of years. And that’s why the focus is so important,” said Hite.

Mayor Kenney said the scores were proof that targeting resources gets results.