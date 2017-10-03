Pennsylvania Little League Coach Among Victims In Las Vegas Shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Loved ones and community members are mourning the sudden loss of a Pennsylvania little league and youth wrestling coach who died in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Shippensburg native Bill Wolfe is among the victims of the horrific tragedy that transpired Sunday night.

Police: Shooting On Las Vegas Strip Kills At Least 59, Wounds More Than 500

Wolfe coached the Shippensburg Greyhound wrestling team and the team’s Facebook account page posted a message.

“We are broken-hearted to share that Bill did pass,” the wrestling team posted.

Shippensburg Little League also posted a message on Facebook.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that our League announces the confirmed loss of Coach Bill Wolfe in the tragic events that took place in Las Vegas this past weekend. This league is far more than a sports organization. It is a family, and that was so evident by the amount of support shown by our Little Leagues families during this unfathomable time of sorrow. We ask that you all help us keep Bill’s memory alive through your continued commitment to this League and the youth that Bill impacted on a daily basis. His family will forever be in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Shippensburg Police Department shared their sentiments on Wolfe’s death as well.

“It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas. Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers.”

What We Know About Alleged Las Vegas Gunman Stephen Paddock

In all, authorities say 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.