New Poll In NJ Governor Race: Democrat Still Holds Double-Digit Lead

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (CBS) — With less than five weeks before voters decide who replaces New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a newly released poll shows Democrat Phil Murphy continuing to hold a double digit lead over Republican opponent Kim Guadagno.

The Monmouth University Poll surveyed over 450 likely voters, and while the gap isn’t as large as other recent polls, it’s still formidable.

“Right now we have Murphy up by 14 points which, by any metric, is an extremely strong showing,” Poll Director Patrick Murray told KYW Newsradio. “Especially since he’s over 51 percent now, whereas Guadagno is at 37 percent and just nine percent are undecided.”

That’s not to say Guadagno can’t recover from that deficit. Take her pledge to lower property taxes.

“Only 12 percent of voters are aware that she even has such a plan,” Murray added, “and in fact, when we ask the question about a property tax plan coming from a candidate, 70 percent say ‘I won’t believe it’.”

Murray opined that Guadagno suffers from not just her party affiliation, but her ties as Christie’s two term Lieutenant Governor.

These poll numbers come with an important caveat. Half of those surveyed admit they haven’t really formed an opinion on either candidate.

Murray suggests this election may be more about the politics in Washington than the situation in Trenton. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percent.