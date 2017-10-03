Former First Lady Michelle Obama Headlines Women’s Event In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michele Obama is headlining a women’s event in Philadelphia.
Former First Lady To Attend Largest Gathering Of Women In Region
The former first lady will speak at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women Tuesday. Obama will speak during a luncheon conversation moderated by writer Shonda Rhimes.
The conference features speakers and workshops that offer women an opportunity to network and improve their professional development.
