Lyft Driver Captures Joel Embiid Jogging Through Philly At Night

By Pat Gallen
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some lucky late-night commuters got a sneak peek of a larger than life Philadelphia star on Monday night.

Evan Bowen-Gaddy, who’s a Lyft driver, shot the video of 76ers’ prized center Joel Embiid casually jogging at around 9:30 p.m. near 23rd and Pine Streets.

Embiid, who dominates on the basketball court for the 76ers, shines through with his dance skills, and leads a twitter revolution known as “Trust The Process” (#TTP) was spotted and recorded casually jogging through Center City.

And the video is spreading quickly throughout the digital sphere.

One onlooker yelled at the 7-foot-1 center, “Trust the process!” Embiid reacted by raising his arms like Rocky.

So, if you see Embiid cruising around town in the middle of the night, make sure you let him know you that you too “Trust the process.”

