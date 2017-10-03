Vigil Held In Philadelphia For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Some are gathering in Center City Tuesday night to remember the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
After the Pulse nightclub mass shooting last year Philadelphians held a vigil. CeaseFire PA, the organizer for tonight’s event says sadly they find themselves in the same place physically and emotionally mourning the loss of life in Las Vegas.
The lineup for speakers tonight includes Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council President Darrell Clarke.
Governor Wolfe and Attorney General Josh Shapiro are also scheduled to talk as well as a Pulse nightclub shooting survivor.
CeaseFire PA is holding a similar rally tonight in Pittsburgh.