Indego, Barnes Foundation Team Up Allows Chance To Ride Work Of Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The hustle and bustle of Philadelphia meets the beauty of the artwork found at the Barnes Foundation, as the organization teams up with Indego bike share.

“We’ve wrapped ten bikes in Barnes paintings,” said Shelley Bernstein chief experience officer at the Barnes Foundation. “They are some of the greatest works in the Barnes collection. You see bikes that have been wrapped in Van Gogh, and Russo, and Modigliani.”

Aaron Ritz is the Transportation Program Manager with the Office of Transportation & Infrastructure Systems says, “You’ll see the bikes out and around. They’re just like any other bike, except they have these masterpieces wrapped around them.”

The ten bikes are scattered at bike share stations throughout the Philadelphia.

That means, you may find one in Center City, North Philly and everywhere in between, so it all depends on the luck of the draw.

“It’s a way to sort of have people think a little bit differently about the Barnes, and see works not just in the facility but in the life of the street.”

Officials with the Barnes Foundation and Indego say the main purpose of this collaboration is to get the community involved with and excited about both organizations.

“To be more inclusive, to think about how we can reach out into communities, bring people into the Barnes in a way that give people ownership of that idea,” said Bernstein.

This partnership is bout more than just painting on bikes.

“I hope this is just a way that people can see Indego is really a part of the community, Ritz added.

Indego members also get something special, as part of the deal.

“We extended an offer where you can come in free to the Barnes for an entire year, with your Indego key,” said Bernstein. “There is no friction. You don’t have to reserve online in advance. You just show up. You show us your pass holder key and you get in for free and you can bring four of your friends for a discount as well.”

Later this month, the organizations are teaming up again at a Philly Free streets event, as they give people a chance to vote on ten more Barnes paintings that will wrap an additional ten bikes, starting next year.