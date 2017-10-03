Hazmat Situation Shuts Down Portion Of Columbus Boulevard As Police Ask Businesses In Area To Shelter-In-Place

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation at a chemical plant in South Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Fire Departments says crews were called to the 2800 block of Columbus Boulevard after a substance began leaking from a tank.
Columbus Boulevard has been shut down near Oregon Avenue due to the incident. Police have asked businesses in the area to shelter-in-place with doors closed and their air conditioning off.
No injuries have been reported.
Crews are on the scene investigating.
