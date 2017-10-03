Havertown Man Searches For Good Samaritan: ‘You Saved My Life’

By Mike DeNardo
HAVERTOWN, PA (CBS) — A Havertown man is looking for the Good Samaritan he says saved his life last month.

It was September 5 around 10 a.m. when Bud Amentt, driving north on I-95, started experiencing the symptoms of congestive heart failure.

“I was on the Girard Point Bridge,” he said. “I was feeling horrible. My breathing was labored, I was breathing like, *gasp* *gasp.”

He pulled off at Broad Street and parked near the Wells Fargo Center, when a man who said his name was “Rick” pulled up, asked Bud how he was feeling, and called 911.

“The paramedics came,” he said. “He waited until I was kind of settled in going into the ambulance. And then he left. And that was the last I saw of him.”

Bud, who’s 62, would like to find him again.

“I just want to be able to tell this person, thank you. You saved my life,” he said.

Bud says while bad news grabs the headlines, there are a lot of good people out there. And one of them is named Rick.

