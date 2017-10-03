Delaware Faces Tough Test Saturday Night At Stony Brook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware will head north to New York state this weekend for a Saturday night Colonial Athletic Association match-up with Stony Brook.

The Blue Hens sit at 2-2 after losing their CAA opener last week to #1 James Madison University, 20-10 in Newark.

“I’m proud of the way that we fought,” Delaware head coach Danny Rocco tells KYW Newsradio. “I thought we were very resilient and I thought we competed very hard. And I thought we did have a confidence and a belief. We did finish, we finished the game competing. There were numerous opportunities I thought could’ve given us the momentum to take the lead again late in the football game and we just could not quite have enough production offensively.”

Quarterback Joe Walker struggled against JMU, finishing 5 of 11 for 47 yards. He threw a touchdown and an interceptions. Back-up J.P. Caruso got some time in relief of Walker and he went 2 of 7 for 42 yards. Rocco talks about the status of the quarterback position going forward.

“We want to give both guys a fair opportunity working and practicing with the first group and kind of split the reps up and just kind of evaluate this thing day-to-day moving forward,” he says.

Stony Brook is 4-1 on the season and alone in first place in the CAA with a 3-0 league mark. The Seawolves won on the road against William & Mary last week, 21-18.

“Very physical team,” Rocco says. “Their quarterback [Joe Carbone] has improved. They’ve always run the ball well, they always run the ball with some physicality, but what I see this year is their quarterback’s gotten better and I think it’s making them have a little more balanced. Defensively, they’ve always been one of the better defenses in the CAA. So we’ll have our hands full up there.”

Last year the Blue Hens lost at home to Stony Brook, 28-3.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6:00pm.

