Cowherd Calls Philly ‘Dumbest Sports Town’, Eagles Respond On Twitter

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Colin Cowherd went after Philadelphia in his quest to complement Andy Reid after his team’s fourth straight win on Monday night to open the season.

Cowherd, the Fox Sports radio host, called Philadelphia “the dumbest sports city in America.” Cowherd proceeds to say the Philly fans ran Reid and Terry Francona out of town, and almost ran out Jay Wright as well.

The Eagles responded on Twitter.

Reid, of course, spent 14 seasons with the Eagles winning four straight NFC Championships. Reid, 59, is 177-114-1 is his NFL head coaching career. Cowherd points out he has a better winning percentage than Mike Holmgren, Bill Parcells, and Tom Coughlin.

