Cherry Hill Church Celebrates 50th Year Of Annual Greek Festival

CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) — It’s the 50th anniversary for one of the region’s best known fall festivals, and it has a decidedly Greek appeal.
St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill kicks off its Greek Agora – or festival – on Thursday with an emphasis on what else, Greek dishes.
George Horiates, is president of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church and also the festival’s coordinator.
“Food is in the process of being cooked, we’ll have pateetso, mousika, gyro – not giro – souvlaki, lamb,” he said. “We’re going to shoot the works. We have, of course, our special Ouzo that’s been imported from Greece, Greek wine, coffee, dessert.”
Horiates says in its 50-year run, the festival has grown to encompass its three-block property along Mercer Street, just off Haddonfield Road.
It also includes free tours of the church and the largest collection of Byzantine art in the Delaware Valley and performances by the Hellenic Heritage Dance Group wearing authentic Greek costumes.
The festival runs daily from Thursday through Sunday. For more, go to our you can visit St. Thomas’s Facebook page.