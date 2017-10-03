ATM Fees Hit Record High For 11th Year In Row

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ATM fees have hit a record high for the 11th year in a row.

These fees have now gone up 55 percent over the last 10 years.

A report from Bankrate.com says the average total fee for an out-of-network withdrawal is now at an all-time high of $4.69.

“Over the course of a year that can add up to hundreds of dollars,” said Greg McBride of Bankrate.com.

McBride says fees vary in different cities. Pittsburgh, New York, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland have the highest. Seattle, San Francisco, Milwaukee and Dallas are among the lowest.

Customers can be hit with two separate fees when using an out-of-network ATM.

The owner of the machine charges one fee and your bank can charge another for using another bank’s ATM.

Bankrate says people are using ATMs less because they’re using less cash and paying with credit more.

With fewer ATM withdrawals being made, banks have fewer opportunities to charge fees that are used to maintain their ATM networks.

“That’s one of the catalysts for the increase in ATM fees that we see year in and year out,” said McBride.

McBride says to avoid fees only use ATMs in your network. Most banks now have apps that can help you find one nearby.

You can also join a bank that reimburses out-of-network charges.