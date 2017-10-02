Zeoli Show Log 10.02.17

3:05 pm- Rich talks about the known details of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
3:12 pm- CBS has fired one of the company’s top lawyers after she said she is “not even sympathetic” to victims of the Las Vegas shooting because “country music fans often are Republican”.
3:35 pm- Advocates of stricter gun control are criticizing a Republican bill to make it easier to buy silencers.
4:05 pm- The father of the Las Vegas gunman robbed a string of banks in Arizona, escaped prison in Texas and tried to start a new life , plus was on the F.B.I.’s most wanted list.
4:12 pm- Rock legend Tom Petty has died at age 66.
4:46 pm- The Las Vegas shooter’s brother now says he was a millionaire.
5:10 pm- President Trump speaks about the Las Vegas shooting.
5:24 pm- Do silencers really protect hearing?
5:38 pm- President Trump defended his administration’s response to the humanitarian disaster in Puerto Rico.