BREAKING: Deadliest Mass Shooting In Modern US HistoryCountry Music World Stunned By Las Vegas Shooting | PHOTOS

Weekend Box Office Report: ‘It’ Wins Close Battle At Box Office

By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —   It was the definitive close race at the nation’s box office.

The holdover hit, It, last weekend’s leader, finished first by earning over $17 million.

Very close behind it, at just above $17 million, was the debuting comedic action thriller, American Made, starring Tom Cruise.

Third was last weekend’s leader, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, with Colin Firth, which took in $17 million.

The animated holdover, The Lego Ninjago Movie, was fourth with $12 million.

And rounding out the top five was the remake of the drama, Flatliners, which earned $7 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RV Getaway
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch