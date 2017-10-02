Weekend Box Office Report: ‘It’ Wins Close Battle At Box Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was the definitive close race at the nation’s box office.
The holdover hit, It, last weekend’s leader, finished first by earning over $17 million.
Very close behind it, at just above $17 million, was the debuting comedic action thriller, American Made, starring Tom Cruise.
Third was last weekend’s leader, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, with Colin Firth, which took in $17 million.
The animated holdover, The Lego Ninjago Movie, was fourth with $12 million.
And rounding out the top five was the remake of the drama, Flatliners, which earned $7 million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.