Stephen Paddock, Man Police Identified As Las Vegas Shooter

LAS VEGAS (CNN) —At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here’s what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:
Paddock, 64, is from Mesquite, Nevada, authorities said. He was killed by police after they stormed the room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from which they believe he fired the shots. Paddock was apparently targeting a crowd of 30,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival below.
The Mesquite Police Department had no prior contact with him, according to spokesman Quinn Averett, nor had there been any calls to Paddock’s home in Mesquite, which is about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Officials did not know how long he had been living in the area.
At least eight guns, including a number of long rifles, were found in his room, Las Vegas Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told CNN.
