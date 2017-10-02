Democratic Congressman Won’t Take Part In Moment Of Silence On House Floor For Las Vegas Shooting

BREAKING: Deadliest Mass Shooting In Modern US History | Live Coverage | Stephen Paddock, Gunman Identified By PoliceCountry Music World Stunned By Las Vegas Shooting | PHOTOS 

WASHINGTON (CBS) — A Democratic congressman says he will not take part in a moment of silence on the floor of the House of Representatives following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., tweeted Monday that it “becomes an excuse for inaction” on the lack of gun control laws in the United States.

“As after Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction,” said Moulton.

He continued, “Now is not a moment for silence; it’s a time for action.”

Moulton, an Iraq War veteran, also called out Speaker Paul Ryan.

“@SpeakerRyan, how many Americans have to die before you do your job? Allow us to have a debate and a vote. You’re letting America down,” he tweeted.

Police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock gunned down 58 people at a Las Vegas country festival after opening fire from a 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay. More than 500 people were injured.

Police say Paddock killed himself right before they stormed they hotel room.

CBS News reports that Moulton is a potential contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

