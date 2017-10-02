Democratic Congressman Won’t Take Part In Moment Of Silence On House Floor For Las Vegas Shooting

WASHINGTON (CBS) — A Democratic congressman says he will not take part in a moment of silence on the floor of the House of Representatives following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., tweeted Monday that it “becomes an excuse for inaction” on the lack of gun control laws in the United States.

Witness: ‘Everybody Thought They Were Gonna Die For 20 Minutes’

“As after Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction,” said Moulton.

As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

He continued, “Now is not a moment for silence; it’s a time for action.”

Now is not a moment for silence; it's a time for action. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Moulton, an Iraq War veteran, also called out Speaker Paul Ryan.

PHOTOS: Terrifying Chaos Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

“@SpeakerRyan, how many Americans have to die before you do your job? Allow us to have a debate and a vote. You’re letting America down,” he tweeted.

.@SpeakerRyan, how many Americans have to die before you do your job? Allow us to have a debate and a vote. You're letting America down. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock gunned down 58 people at a Las Vegas country festival after opening fire from a 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay. More than 500 people were injured.

Kenney On Vegas Shooting: ‘I’m At A Loss For Words To Say How We Can Prevent This’

Police say Paddock killed himself right before they stormed they hotel room.

CBS News reports that Moulton is a potential contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.