BREAKING: Deadliest Mass Shooting In Modern US History | Live Coverage | Stephen Paddock, Gunman Identified By PoliceCountry Music World Stunned By Las Vegas Shooting | PHOTOS 

Pennsylvania To Light Capitol As Gesture In Wake Of Massacre

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/CBS) — The Pennsylvania Capitol will be lit in the colors of the Nevada flag as a gesture of solidarity with the people of that state following the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said the gesture will occur Monday night as a way to honor the shooting’s hundreds of victims.

Local Men In Las Vegas Recount Moments Leading Up To Shooting 

Wolf says he and his wife are praying for the victims, their families and “all those in Nevada who awoke to sadness and fear that few can fathom.”

The governor says people can draw strength from the example of those who responded to the shooting by putting others before themselves, helping victims and running toward the gunfire.

Singer Jason Aldean Describes ‘Horrific’ Las Vegas Shooting 

The Capitol will be lit in blue, gold and green on Monday night.

In New Jersey and Delaware, Governor Chris Christie and Governor John Carney have offered their condolences.

 

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Enter Today
Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch