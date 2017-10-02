Pennsylvania To Light Capitol As Gesture In Wake Of Massacre

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/CBS) — The Pennsylvania Capitol will be lit in the colors of the Nevada flag as a gesture of solidarity with the people of that state following the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said the gesture will occur Monday night as a way to honor the shooting’s hundreds of victims.

Local Men In Las Vegas Recount Moments Leading Up To Shooting

Wolf says he and his wife are praying for the victims, their families and “all those in Nevada who awoke to sadness and fear that few can fathom.”

Today, let us all seek the strength of these helpers who put others before themselves. We must continue to work to reduce violence and seek ways to better to keep our citizens, community gatherings, and first responders safe. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 2, 2017

The governor says people can draw strength from the example of those who responded to the shooting by putting others before themselves, helping victims and running toward the gunfire.

Singer Jason Aldean Describes ‘Horrific’ Las Vegas Shooting

The Capitol will be lit in blue, gold and green on Monday night.

In New Jersey and Delaware, Governor Chris Christie and Governor John Carney have offered their condolences.

The awful event in Las Vegas leaves us grasping for answers. Let us all pray for the victims and their loved ones dealing with grief & loss. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 2, 2017

We’re heartbroken by the horrific tragedy in #LasVegas. Sending our thoughts & prayers to the victims, their families and first responders. — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) October 2, 2017

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)