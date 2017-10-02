Nolan Patrick Becomes Fastest Flyers Rookie To Make Team Since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nolan Patrick is the first Flyers rookie to make the opening night roster in his draft year, since Sean Couturier did so in 2011.
Patrick, the team’s No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, played in all seven preseason games recording three assists and a plus-2 rating. The 19-year-old has always dreamed of this moment.
“It’s really exciting,” Patrick said via the Flyers’ website. “Growing up, my goal was to play in the NHL so to hear that news is pretty exciting. My family is pretty excited for me.”
Flyers rookies Taylor Leier and Robert Hagg also made the opening day roster, while Oskar Lindblom has been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Flyers defensemen Travis Sanheim and Samuel Morin — who still remain in camp — hope to make the final opening night roster, which is due to the league on Tuesday, October 3rd at 5:00 p.m.