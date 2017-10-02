Trial To Begin In New York, New Jersey Pipe Bomb Attacks

COLLEEN LONG
NEW YORK (AP) – A trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of setting off a pipe bomb in New York City that injured 30 people.
While Ahmad Khan Rahimi has not been charged with terrorism, federal lawyers say it influenced his plans. He has been charged with detonating a pipe bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan on Sept. 17, 2016.
One device did not explode. The other one detonated in Chelsea.
Rahimi was shot by law enforcement during his arrest two days after the attacks. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.
Defense lawyers have argued the government is trying to wrongly paint a picture of the Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen as an extremist.
