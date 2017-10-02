NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

16th Annual ‘Lights For The Cure’ Campaign Kicks Off In Philadelphia

Filed Under: cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the 16th year CBS3 and Komen Philadelphia are turning the skyline pink in the fight against breast cancer.

The annual “Lights For The Cure” campaign kicked off Monday night at the Ritz Carlton Philadelphia.

All October long local landmarks will turn pink.

It’s a reminder to schedule a mammogram.

Many members of the CBS3 team were at tonight’s kickoff party, along with Inside Edition host, Deborah Norville.

“I think this is so cool. Philadelphia leaves no doubt in anybody’s mind where they stand on the fight against breast cancer,” said Norville. “You come to Philly during the month of October and this town really has been painted pink. It’s just great to see an entire city coming together to find something so important.”

 

