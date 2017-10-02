5 Things About LeGarrette Blount’s 68-Yard Run

BREAKING: Deadliest Mass Shooting In Modern US History | Live Coverage | Stephen Paddock, Gunman Identified By PoliceCountry Music World Stunned By Las Vegas Shooting | PHOTOS 

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 30-year-old LeGarrette Blount led the NFL in touchdowns and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

He was not retained.

Blount then signed with the Eagles in the offseason and has already dealt with reports of him getting cut before the season and a Week 2 loss where he did not receive a carry.

But on Sunday, he quieted all critics, rushing for 136 yards on 16 carries and adding a 20-yard catch. His 68-yard run was a thing of beauty.

Here are 5 things about the run:

  • It’s the longest Eagles run from scrimmage (68 yards) since Brian Westbrook’s 71-yard run in 2006.
  • Blount became the first Eagle to rush for 136 yards or more in a single game since LeSean McCoy did so on November 27th, 2014 at Dallas.
  • It was the second longest run of Blount’s career.
  • Blount is first Eagles RB at 30 or older with a 100-yard rushing game since Brian Mitchell did it in 2000.

  • Blount recorded 109 rushing yards after contact, most in the NFL this season and fifth most by any player over the past five seasons.

