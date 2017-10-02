School Teaching Kindergarten Students How To Code

FLORIDA (CBS) — Kindergarten sure has changed over the years.
At one school in Florida, young students are learning how to code.
Five year olds are learning basic computer coding skills with a toy. It’s called the “bee-bot.”
In order to get the robot to move, they need to insert a certain set of commands. It’s kind of like programming. The student’s teacher says it’s never too early.
Not only can coding teach kids important skills.
It also prepares them for a lucrative field. Jobs in computer coding can easily pay six figures.