School Teaching Kindergarten Students How To Code

FLORIDA (CBS) — Kindergarten sure has changed over the years.

At one school in Florida, young students are learning how to code.

Five year olds are learning basic computer coding skills with a toy. It’s called the “bee-bot.”

In order to get the robot to move, they need to insert a certain set of commands. It’s kind of like programming. The student’s teacher says it’s never too early.

Not only can coding teach kids important skills.

It also prepares them for a lucrative field. Jobs in computer coding can easily pay six figures.

